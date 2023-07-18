Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will see Patrick Corbin starting for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under is listed for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Chicago's past six contests has been 8.9, a streak in which the Cubs and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 24 of the 44 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (54.5%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Chicago has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cubs a 64.9% chance to win.

In the 93 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-42-2).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-25 21-25 19-25 24-25 27-38 16-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.