The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.459 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .305 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

In 72.6% of his games this season (45 of 62), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (40.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.7%).

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (61.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (17.7%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .286 AVG .325 .346 OBP .375 .513 SLG .535 15 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 18 24/10 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 6

