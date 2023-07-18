The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 95 hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 123rd in slugging.

Benintendi is batting .435 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 66 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 84 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven home a run in 21 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year (37 of 84), with two or more runs five times (6.0%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .315 AVG .268 .383 OBP .327 .403 SLG .358 13 XBH 13 0 HR 1 9 RBI 18 28/16 K/BB 25/14 5 SB 3

