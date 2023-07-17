Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.380) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has had a hit in 63 of 84 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits 27 times (32.1%).
- In 6.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.297
|AVG
|.247
|.350
|OBP
|.297
|.416
|SLG
|.341
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|20
|21/11
|K/BB
|28/11
|12
|SB
|7
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.86 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore (4-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
