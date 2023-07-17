Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 78 hits.
- He ranks 104th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 121st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 53 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, Happ has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.227
|AVG
|.261
|.351
|OBP
|.392
|.344
|SLG
|.412
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|16
|50/29
|K/BB
|47/35
|3
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.86 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the lefty went 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.