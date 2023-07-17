In the series opener on Monday, July 17, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (43-49) take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (37-56). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Nationals have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cubs (-140). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (7-6, 4.50 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.42 ERA)

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 1-2 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have won in 33, or 39.3%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 30-43 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+200)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

