Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (43-49) and Washington Nationals (37-56) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on July 17.

The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (7-6) for the Cubs and MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 24 (55.8%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 10-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 428 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

