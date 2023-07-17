Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .865 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 72.1% of his games this season (44 of 61), with multiple hits 18 times (29.5%).

He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 61), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 25 games this year (41.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 60.7% of his games this year (37 of 61), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .278 AVG .325 .341 OBP .375 .513 SLG .535 15 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 18 23/10 K/BB 22/11 5 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings