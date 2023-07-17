Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271.
- Morel has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (33 of 52), with at least two hits 13 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (28.8%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this year (22 of 52), with two or more RBI 11 times (21.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 30 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.300
|AVG
|.245
|.323
|OBP
|.325
|.589
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|16
|31/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- The Nationals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
