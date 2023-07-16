On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.120 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.

In 49.3% of his 75 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this year (16 of 75), with more than one RBI five times (6.7%).

He has scored in 21.3% of his games this year (16 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .241 AVG .254 .305 OBP .319 .370 SLG .369 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 33/12 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings