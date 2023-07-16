On Sunday, Trey Mancini (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 53.6% of his games this year (37 of 69), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (5.8%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Mancini has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (18 of 69), with more than one RBI five times (7.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 34
.274 AVG .204
.345 OBP .263
.406 SLG .282
8 XBH 6
3 HR 1
14 RBI 12
35/11 K/BB 34/8
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
