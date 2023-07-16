The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 47 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (8.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven home a run in 22 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (26 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 41 .209 AVG .288 .316 OBP .351 .287 SLG .477 7 XBH 15 1 HR 6 11 RBI 17 29/16 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings