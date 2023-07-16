The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
  • Suzuki has picked up a hit in 47 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (8.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suzuki has driven home a run in 22 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (26 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 41
.209 AVG .288
.316 OBP .351
.287 SLG .477
7 XBH 15
1 HR 6
11 RBI 17
29/16 K/BB 49/17
1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Crawford (3-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, the righty went four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
