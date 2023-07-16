Seby Zavala and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (145 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Kolby Allard on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .173 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Zavala has picked up a hit in 35.4% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.4% of them.
  • He has homered in 8.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year (18.8%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20.8% of his games this season (10 of 48), with two or more runs three times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 25
.183 AVG .164
.231 OBP .215
.200 SLG .438
1 XBH 8
0 HR 6
3 RBI 12
24/4 K/BB 32/4
1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.64 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Allard (0-0) gets the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.