Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Seby Zavala and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (145 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Kolby Allard on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .173 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Zavala has picked up a hit in 35.4% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.4% of them.
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (18.8%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20.8% of his games this season (10 of 48), with two or more runs three times (6.3%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.183
|AVG
|.164
|.231
|OBP
|.215
|.200
|SLG
|.438
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|24/4
|K/BB
|32/4
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.64 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Allard (0-0) gets the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
