Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Kolby Allard on the mound, July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 93 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .564, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- In 61 of 91 games this year (67%) Robert has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- In 24 games this season, he has gone deep (26.4%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 37.4% of his games this season, Robert has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (48.4%), including 16 multi-run games (17.6%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.268
|AVG
|.269
|.324
|OBP
|.328
|.598
|SLG
|.533
|26
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|27
|47/10
|K/BB
|62/11
|1
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- The Braves will look to Allard (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
