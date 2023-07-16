After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jared Young and the Chicago Cubs take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Jared Young At The Plate

Young has two triples, a home run and three walks while hitting .182.

Young has had a base hit in five of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In four games this year, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .250 AVG .118 .368 OBP .167 .688 SLG .118 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings