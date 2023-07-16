Jake Burger and his .342 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Kolby Allard on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks while batting .222.

In 50.7% of his 75 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (25.3%), homering in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (30.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (16.0%).

In 41.3% of his games this year (31 of 75), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 33 .262 AVG .178 .317 OBP .234 .631 SLG .407 21 XBH 13 13 HR 7 31 RBI 11 41/9 K/BB 48/6 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings