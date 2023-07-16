The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (hitting .297 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .266.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.0% of those games.

In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 28 games this year (45.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 28 of 61 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .296 AVG .233 .326 OBP .294 .448 SLG .474 9 XBH 14 5 HR 7 19 RBI 21 27/6 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings