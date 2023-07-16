The Chicago Cubs (43-48) will look to Cody Bellinger, on a two-game homer streak, when they square off against the Boston Red Sox (49-44) and Triston Casas, who has also homered in two straight games. It starts at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday, at Wrigley Field.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (9-2) for the Cubs and Kutter Crawford (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.56 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.96 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (9-2) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 2.56, a 4.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.062.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (3-4) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the righty went four innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.

So far this season, Crawford has not recorded a quality start.

Crawford will try to collect his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.6 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

