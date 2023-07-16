How to Watch the Cubs vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 20th in MLB play with 100 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago's .399 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Cubs' .248 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (423 total).
- The Cubs' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Chicago has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele (9-2) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.56 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Steele is trying to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Steele will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Rodón
|7/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Gerrit Cole
|7/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Domingo Germán
|7/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brayan Bello
|7/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|James Paxton
|7/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kutter Crawford
|7/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
