On Sunday, Andrew Vaughn (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .245 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn has had a hit in 62 of 91 games this year (68.1%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.9%).

He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .248 AVG .242 .330 OBP .308 .473 SLG .388 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 28 30/14 K/BB 44/14 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings