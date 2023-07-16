Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Andrew Vaughn (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .245 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 62 of 91 games this year (68.1%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.9%).
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.248
|AVG
|.242
|.330
|OBP
|.308
|.473
|SLG
|.388
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|28
|30/14
|K/BB
|44/14
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Allard (0-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
