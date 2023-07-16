Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 92 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- Benintendi is batting .333 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 78.3% of his games this year (65 of 83), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 83 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.315
|AVG
|.259
|.383
|OBP
|.319
|.403
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|17
|28/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|5
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Allard (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third this season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
