Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Braves on July 15, 2023
Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Robert, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 92 hits with 23 doubles, 26 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.327/.564 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 84 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI.
- He's slashed .248/.322/.434 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Jul. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-2) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|6
|3
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|8
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|6
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 55 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 42 bases.
- He has a .329/.408/.577 slash line so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 17 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 54 walks and 76 RBI (88 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .254/.358/.573 so far this season.
- Olson has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
