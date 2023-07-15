Lance Lynn will start for the Chicago White Sox looking to slow down Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 103 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 382 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.367 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (5-8) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing one hit.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves - Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets - Away - Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana 7/20/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/21/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan

