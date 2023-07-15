Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .227 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 68 games this year.
- In 12 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (30.9%), including five games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.208
|AVG
|.242
|.231
|OBP
|.287
|.248
|SLG
|.281
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|27/4
|K/BB
|35/10
|2
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.61 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.53), 13th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers.
