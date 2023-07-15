The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .244 with 63 walks and 33 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.

In 52 of 88 games this season (59.1%) Happ has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (26.1%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (29.5%), including six games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .224 AVG .261 .350 OBP .392 .347 SLG .412 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 16 48/28 K/BB 47/35 3 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings