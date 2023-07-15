Annie Park is the current leader (+1100) at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic after two rounds of play.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Third Round Information

Start Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET Venue: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 71/6,642 yards

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Best Odds to Win

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 11:12 AM ET

11:12 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-9)

2nd (-9) Odds to Win: +450

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 7 0 1st Round 2 69 -2 4 2 31st

Allisen Corpuz

Tee Time: 11:12 AM ET

11:12 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-9)

2nd (-9) Odds to Win: +550

Corpuz Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 4 0 14th Round 2 66 -5 5 0 7th

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 10:06 AM ET

10:06 AM ET Current Rank: 13th (-7)

13th (-7) Odds to Win: +900

Lin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 6 1 5th Round 2 69 -2 5 1 31st

Minjee Lee

Tee Time: 10:17 AM ET

10:17 AM ET Current Rank: 13th (-7)

13th (-7) Odds to Win: +1000

Lee Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 6 2 14th Round 2 68 -3 3 0 15th

Annie Park

Tee Time: 11:12 AM ET

11:12 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-11)

1st (-11) Odds to Win: +1100

Park Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 6 3 27th Round 2 63 -8 8 0 1st

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Ariya Jutanugarn 5th (-8) +1400 Lydia Ko 13th (-7) +1800 Gemma Dryburgh 5th (-8) +2000 Jin-young Ko 26th (-5) +2200 Jaravee Boonchant 2nd (-9) +2200 Emily Kristine Pedersen 5th (-8) +2200 Maria Gabriela Lopez 13th (-7) +3000 Matilda Castren 5th (-8) +3000 Maria Fassi 5th (-8) +3300 Grace Kim 20th (-6) +3300

