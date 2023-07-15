Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .266 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 46.7% of his games this season, Jimenez has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 28 of 60 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.326
|OBP
|.295
|.448
|SLG
|.482
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|27/6
|K/BB
|33/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
