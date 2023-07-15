The Chicago Cubs host the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nico Hoerner, Rafael Devers and others in this game.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-6) for his 20th start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.96), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 6 5.0 4 4 4 6 4 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 5.2 5 5 5 7 2 at Cardinals Jun. 25 3.1 8 6 3 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has recorded 95 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a .274/.323/.378 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 31 RBI (67 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .302/.357/.518 on the season.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, four home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1 at Brewers Jul. 6 4-for-4 2 1 3 8 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Devers has collected 87 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .256/.326/.509 slash line on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 14 3-for-5 2 2 2 9 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 97 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.360/.469 so far this year.

Turner takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

