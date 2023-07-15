Cubs vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (42-48) and Boston Red Sox (49-43) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on July 15.
The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (9-6) against the Red Sox and James Paxton (5-1).
Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 42 times and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 26-20 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 413 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|@ Brewers
|L 6-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
|July 7
|@ Yankees
|W 3-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Rodón
|July 8
|@ Yankees
|L 6-3
|Drew Smyly vs Gerrit Cole
|July 9
|@ Yankees
|W 7-4
|Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán
|July 14
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brayan Bello
|July 15
|Red Sox
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs James Paxton
|July 16
|Red Sox
|-
|Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
|July 17
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 20
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
