Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Cody Bellinger (.842 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .302.
- In 72.9% of his 59 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.7% of his games this season, Bellinger has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 61.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.9%.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.278
|AVG
|.325
|.339
|OBP
|.375
|.500
|SLG
|.535
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|18
|22/9
|K/BB
|22/11
|5
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 2.73 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
