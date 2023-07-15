Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.436 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .272 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 31 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 50), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (40.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (22.0%).
- He has scored in 29 of 50 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.305
|AVG
|.245
|.322
|OBP
|.325
|.622
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|16
|27/3
|K/BB
|33/11
|2
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 2.73, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
