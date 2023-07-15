Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .248 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 62 of 90 games this season (68.9%) Vaughn has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has homered in 12 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.248
|AVG
|.247
|.330
|OBP
|.314
|.473
|SLG
|.397
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|28
|30/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 93 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Strider (11-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.53 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.53), 13th in WHIP (1.089), and first in K/9 (14.3).
