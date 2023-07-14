Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-0.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 74 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 74), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 16 games this year (21.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%).
- He has scored in 16 games this year (21.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.241
|AVG
|.260
|.305
|OBP
|.326
|.370
|SLG
|.378
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.65 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Morton (9-6) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.43), 53rd in WHIP (1.412), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
