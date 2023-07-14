Tucker Barnhart returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red SoxJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is hitting .191 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Barnhart has picked up a hit in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this season (18.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (8.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .167 AVG .217 .216 OBP .327 .167 SLG .326 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 7 20/3 K/BB 15/7 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings