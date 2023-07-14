Tucker Barnhart returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red SoxJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)



Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .191 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Barnhart has picked up a hit in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this season (18.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (8.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.167 AVG .217
.216 OBP .327
.167 SLG .326
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 7
20/3 K/BB 15/7
1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Bello (6-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.04, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
