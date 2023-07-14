Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Friday, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.569) and total hits (92) this season.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Robert will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 with one homer in his last outings.
- Robert has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this year (60 of 89), with multiple hits 25 times (28.1%).
- He has gone deep in 27.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 89), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this season (37.1%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 49.4% of his games this year (44 of 89), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.268
|AVG
|.274
|.324
|OBP
|.335
|.598
|SLG
|.543
|26
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|25
|47/10
|K/BB
|60/11
|1
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.65 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Morton (9-6) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 26th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
