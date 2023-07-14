A quarterfinal is next for Juan Pablo Varillas in the Swiss Open Gstaad, and he will meet Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Varillas' odds are the fourth-best in the field at +650 to win this tournament at Roy Emerson Arena.

Varillas at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Varillas' Next Match

After defeating Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 6-1, Varillas will play Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 6:00 AM ET.

Varillas Stats

Varillas beat No. 136-ranked Bagnis 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the .

In 17 tournaments over the past year, Varillas has yet to win a title, and his record is 15-18.

Varillas has a match record of 13-13 on clay over the last 12 months.

Through 33 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Varillas has played 24.6 games per match. He won 48.4% of them.

In his 26 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Varillas has averaged 23.5 games.

Over the past 12 months, Varillas has been victorious in 20.9% of his return games and 74.3% of his service games.

Varillas has claimed 73.2% of his service games on clay over the past year and 24.9% of his return games.

