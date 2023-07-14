Jared Young is available when the Chicago Cubs take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Jared Young At The Plate

Young is batting .200 with two triples, a home run and two walks.

Young has picked up a hit in five games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this year, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .308 AVG .118 .400 OBP .167 .846 SLG .118 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/2 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 2

