Jake Burger is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .220 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 15 walks.

Burger has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has gone deep in 24.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has had an RBI in 22 games this year (30.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 of 73 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 31 .262 AVG .171 .317 OBP .231 .631 SLG .378 21 XBH 11 13 HR 6 31 RBI 10 41/9 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

