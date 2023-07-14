Ian Happ is available when the Chicago Cubs take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-3.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .247 with 63 walks and 33 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.

In 59.8% of his 87 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in six games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (29.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .231 AVG .261 .358 OBP .392 .357 SLG .412 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 16 47/28 K/BB 47/35 3 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings