Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Friday, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 19 walks while hitting .208.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 32 of 62 games this year (51.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (16.1%).
- In 62 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Andrus has had at least one RBI in 16.1% of his games this season (10 of 62), with more than one RBI six times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (21.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.152
|.342
|OBP
|.231
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|21/11
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Morton aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.43), 53rd in WHIP (1.412), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
