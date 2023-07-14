Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez returns to action for the Chicago White Sox against Charlie Morton and the Atlanta BravesJuly 14 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-4.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .268 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- Jimenez has recorded a hit in 44 of 59 games this year (74.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (23.7%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (20.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47.5% of his games this season, Jimenez has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 28 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.296
|AVG
|.236
|.326
|OBP
|.294
|.448
|SLG
|.491
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|27/6
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 93 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Morton looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.43), 53rd in WHIP (1.412), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
