The Boston Red Sox (48-43) and Chicago Cubs (42-47) clash on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.21 ERA).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.

Hendricks enters the game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Hendricks will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (6-5) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.04 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 14 games.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

