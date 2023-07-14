Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-3.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .298 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 42 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (15.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 23 games this year (39.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 60.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.5%.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.269
|AVG
|.325
|.333
|OBP
|.375
|.442
|SLG
|.535
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|21/9
|K/BB
|22/11
|5
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
