Friday, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox play the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 7, when he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .280 with 30 walks and 40 runs scored.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 63 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has homered in one of 81 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 19 games this year (23.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.9%).

He has scored in 35 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .315 AVG .248 .383 OBP .313 .403 SLG .339 13 XBH 12 0 HR 1 9 RBI 14 28/16 K/BB 24/14 5 SB 3

