Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .251 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 37 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has driven home a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.
- In 21.9% of his games this season (16 of 73), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.1%) he has scored more than once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.241
|AVG
|.260
|.299
|OBP
|.326
|.370
|SLG
|.378
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|24/7
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.
