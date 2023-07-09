Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will play Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 14th in baseball with 103 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago is 23rd in baseball, slugging .393.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago ranks 22nd in runs scored with 379 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.

The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Chicago's 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.365).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (6-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Giolito is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Giolito will try to last five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/15/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/16/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/19/2023 Mets - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.