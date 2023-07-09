Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -130 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox failed to cover.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been the moneyline favorite 33 total times this season. They've gone 19-14 in those games.

Chicago has a 14-10 record (winning 58.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the White Sox a 56.5% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 90 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-44-6).

The White Sox have collected a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-24 17-29 16-23 22-29 28-38 10-14

