Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (38-53) and the St. Louis Cardinals (37-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.

The White Sox will call on Lucas Giolito (6-5) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-7).

White Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The White Sox did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 33 times and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 14-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 56.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 379 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox's 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

