The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart and his .345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is hitting .189 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Barnhart has picked up a hit in 36.1% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Barnhart has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (8.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .167 AVG .214 .216 OBP .333 .167 SLG .310 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 6 20/3 K/BB 13/7 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings