On Sunday, Tim Anderson (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .227 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
  • In 57.6% of his 66 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • In 66 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 12 games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 31.8% of his games this year (21 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 35
.217 AVG .235
.240 OBP .281
.258 SLG .275
4 XBH 6
0 HR 0
7 RBI 6
26/4 K/BB 34/10
2 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
